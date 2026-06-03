Saket building owner sent to three-day custody

NEW DELHI: A city court on Tuesday sent the owner of a multi-storey building, which collapsed in the Saket area, killing six people, to three-day police custody.

JMFC Nirmala Singh was hearing the Delhi Police plea seeking five-day custody of 71-year-old building owner, Karambir Sejwal. She granted three days’ custody of the accused for further investigation.

Seeking custody, police told the court Sejwal was the owner of the building and custodial interrogation was required to verify records and trace other absconding accused.

The investigating officer said a previous builder had also allegedly carried out illegal construction and Sejwal knew his identity. Police said they wanted to track down the builder.