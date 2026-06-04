Day after Malviya Nagar fire, cylinder blast at central Delhi eatery injures four

Day after a massive fire at an eatery killed 21 people in the national capital, a cylinder blast at a small food stall operating from a house in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area injured four people on Thursday.

The incident was reported at 9.29 am at a house in Amarpuri, following which personnel from Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rushed to the spot.

According to police, the incident occurred in a small room on the ground floor of the house that was being used by Sarita, 35, to prepare and sell tea and simple meals such as dal-rice.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Sarita had asked a man, identified as Krishan, 37, to replace an LPG cylinder.

While the regulator was being opened, a sudden fire broke out.

Fire officials, however, said an LPG cylinder burst occurred in the food stall, measuring approximately 6x8 square feet, resulting in burn injuries to four people.

All the injured were shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital by PCR and CATS ambulances before the arrival of fire tenders and were admitted under the supervision of Dr Shruti, officials said.

The injured have been identified as Sarita, wife of Ram Sevak, who sustained around 50 per cent burns; Ajay, 19, son of Ram Kishan, who suffered about 40 per cent burns; Zakir, 35, son of Irfan, who sustained around 30 per cent burns; and Krishan, son of Ramji, who suffered about 40 per cent burn injuries.

Police said Ajay was present at the stall for tea when the incident occurred, while Zakir, a resident of Amarpuri, was passing through the area at the time.

A fire officer who inspected the site said the blaze originated in the food stall area and was linked to the LPG cylinder burst.

(With inputs from PTI)