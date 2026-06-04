Delhi hotel fire: Samaritans brave smoke to bring fainted occupants out

NEW DELHI: As thick smoke engulfed a hotel building in Malviya Nagar and panic spread among trapped guests, local residents risked their lives to rescue victims from the blaze.

“When we entered the building, several people were lying unconscious,” recalled Waseem Raja, one of the first responders and a staff member at a hospital in Saket.

Drawing on his medical training, Raja and others immediately began administering CPR to victims pulled out from the smoke-filled premises. “There was so much smoke that people could barely breathe. We managed to revive around five to ten people,” he said.

Raja said panic spread around 8:50 am after news of the fire emerged and large crowds gathered at the spot. By the time locals arrived, the entire hotel was engulfed in flames.

“We helped place mattresses on the ground as people jumped from upper floors to save themselves. One person suffered a leg injury while jumping. Police and firefighters soon began rescue operations. We also entered the building and found several unconscious people,” Raja said.