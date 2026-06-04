Delhi hotel fire: Shunted out by hotels, guests look for shelter

NEW DELHI: Hours after the fire incident at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast facility in Hauz Rani, scenes of uncertainty and distress unfolded outside nearby hotels, where several guests were seen standing on the roadside with their luggage piled beside them, while others hurriedly left the area in search of shelter.
One of them was a woman from Madhya Pradesh who said she had been staying at one of the hotels in the area for the past eight days as a member of her family had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital there.
Following the incident, hotel staff reportedly asked all guests to vacate the premises.
Left with nowhere to go, the family, along with several others, was forced to search for alternative accommodation amid the chaos and uncertainty. She further stated that she was now exploring other accommodation options and would remain in the area until the treatment was completed.
Another guest, a man from a Central Asian country, said he and his family were initially unaware of the full scale of the incident. “We only heard that a fire had broken out in a nearby hotel and that some people may have lost their lives.
At first, we did not realise it was something so serious. It was only later, when we left the hotel, that we understood the gravity of the situation,” he said. He added that his focus remains on his son, who is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. “My son is admitted here for medical care, and right now our biggest concern is his health and recovery,” he said.
The sudden displacement has added to their difficulties at an already stressful time. “Now we are also struggling to find another place to stay, which has become an unexpected and additional burden on us,” he added.
Meanwhile, a woman from Congo was seen screaming for help near the spot and searching for family members who had gone missing following the incident.