Delhi hotel fire: Shunted out by hotels, guests look for shelter

NEW DELHI: Hours after the fire incident at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast facility in Hauz Rani, scenes of uncertainty and distress unfolded outside nearby hotels, where several guests were seen standing on the roadside with their luggage piled beside them, while others hurriedly left the area in search of shelter.

One of them was a woman from Madhya Pradesh who said she had been staying at one of the hotels in the area for the past eight days as a member of her family had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital there.

Following the incident, hotel staff reportedly asked all guests to vacate the premises.

Left with nowhere to go, the family, along with several others, was forced to search for alternative accommodation amid the chaos and uncertainty. She further stated that she was now exploring other accommodation options and would remain in the area until the treatment was completed.