Ensuring help to the affected in this hour of grief: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, who visited the site, said, “Authorities are gathering the relevant documents to determine whether the building had a valid NOC, if it had permission to operate as a hotel or restaurant and how many rooms were authorised to be run as a bed-and-breakfast facility.”

The owner of this building and anyone whose negligence led to this tragedy, he assured, would be identified and arrested.” The owner was nabbed later in the day.

Sood added, “All agencies concerned have been told to conduct inspections. Any building found to be operating in violation of safety norms will be identified by the evening and sealed.”

Local area MLA Satish Upadhyay, who was also on the spot, said, “Our first response was to activate the disaster management process.”