Delhi hotel fire: Bed and Breakfast policy axed, hotel manager at large

NEW DELHI: A day after a devastating fire at a hotel in Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives, the Delhi government on Thursday announced it would withdraw its bed and breakfast (B&B) policy and inspect all establishments operating under the scheme, even as investigators probing the blaze found multiple safety violations at the property, including a locked roof exit, cooking equipment in guest rooms and an unauthorised restaurant operating with LPG cylinders.
Police said hotel manager Jai Mishra, who remains absconding, handled all operations and accounts and was listed as the owner of the B&B for licencing purposes. Special teams have been formed to trace him.
Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said action would be taken against establishments found violating licence conditions. “If any establishment registered under the scheme is found running more than six rooms, its licence will be cancelled,” he said.
The decision comes amid questions over the effectiveness of the B&B scheme, which was introduced ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games to promote affordable accommodation in residential areas. Officials and former fire department personnel said the policy contains significant gaps in safety provisions. More than 2,500 rooms across 700 properties are currently registered under the B&B scheme in Delhi.
“The provision requiring the owner to reside in the building was later removed from the scheme. In this accident, we see that the owner was not living there,” a fire department official said. He added that the policy did not mandate fire extinguishers or other fire-safety measures. “There was only a provision that heat and smoke detectors were desirable, leaving their installation to the owner’s discretion,” he said.
Flourish Stay had been granted a silver-category licence in 2024 for six rooms, valid until 2027. Investigators, however, found that it lacked mandatory fire-safety clearance and was operating 25 rooms, including some in the basement. Police further revealed that the establishment was running a tea-and-snack outlet permitted under its licence as a full-fledged restaurant. The structure had never received a sanctioned building plan from the MCD.
Investigators found that the building’s roof exit was locked when the blaze broke out, potentially blocking a crucial escape route. Findings revealed cooking utensils in 22 rooms. Fire officials found electric stoves, cooking heaters and other appliances from the rooms, indicating that long-term occupants were preparing food inside the hotel, sources said.
According to investigators, the restaurant was operating without a proper gas connection. Four LPG cylinders were found on the premises. The restaurant staff have not yet been traced.