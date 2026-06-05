Delhi hotel fire: Bed and Breakfast policy axed, hotel manager at large

NEW DELHI: A day after a devastating fire at a hotel in Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives, the Delhi government on Thursday announced it would withdraw its bed and breakfast (B&B) policy and inspect all establishments operating under the scheme, even as investigators probing the blaze found multiple safety violations at the property, including a locked roof exit, cooking equipment in guest rooms and an unauthorised restaurant operating with LPG cylinders.

Police said hotel manager Jai Mishra, who remains absconding, handled all operations and accounts and was listed as the owner of the B&B for licencing purposes. Special teams have been formed to trace him.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said action would be taken against establishments found violating licence conditions. “If any establishment registered under the scheme is found running more than six rooms, its licence will be cancelled,” he said.

The decision comes amid questions over the effectiveness of the B&B scheme, which was introduced ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games to promote affordable accommodation in residential areas. Officials and former fire department personnel said the policy contains significant gaps in safety provisions. More than 2,500 rooms across 700 properties are currently registered under the B&B scheme in Delhi.