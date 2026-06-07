Delhi hotel fire: Uttarakhand leaders question 'scapegoat' arrest of chef Keshav Negi

DEHRADUN: The arrest of Uttarakhand resident Keshav Negi, a chef who worked at the Malviya Nagar hotel in Delhi that caught fire on June 3, has triggered a controversy in the state as leaders across party lines question why a low-ranking employee is being made a scapegoat.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over Negi’s arrest and sought a fair probe into the incident.

According to officials, Gupta assured Dhami that no innocent person would be subjected to injustice and that the investigation would be conducted based on facts and evidence.

Dhami also spoke to Negi’s daughter, Kanishka Negi, and assured her of all possible help. “Our government stands shoulder to shoulder with all migrant brothers and sisters from Uttarakhand living across the country,” the chief minister said.

The issue has also drawn strong reactions from BJP leaders. Garhwal MP and BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said he had spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and expressed “strong displeasure” over the handling of the case.

“Every possible legal assistance will be provided to Keshav Negi. The Delhi Police Commissioner has assured that the entire matter will be investigated fairly,” Baluni said.

He added that he was in constant touch with officials. “No Uttarakhandi brother or innocent person will be allowed to face injustice. I stand at every level to ensure justice and transparency,” the MP said.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat also said he and Baluni had spoken to senior Delhi Police officials. “We have asked for a fair, thorough and transparent investigation so that the truth comes out and no innocent person suffers,” Rawat said.