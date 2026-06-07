Delhi hotel fire: Uttarakhand leaders question 'scapegoat' arrest of chef Keshav Negi

DEHRADUN: The arrest of Uttarakhand resident Keshav Negi, a chef who worked at the Malviya Nagar hotel in Delhi that caught fire on June 3, has triggered a controversy in the state as leaders across party lines question why a low-ranking employee is being made a scapegoat.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over Negi’s arrest and sought a fair probe into the incident.
According to officials, Gupta assured Dhami that no innocent person would be subjected to injustice and that the investigation would be conducted based on facts and evidence.
Dhami also spoke to Negi’s daughter, Kanishka Negi, and assured her of all possible help. “Our government stands shoulder to shoulder with all migrant brothers and sisters from Uttarakhand living across the country,” the chief minister said.
The issue has also drawn strong reactions from BJP leaders. Garhwal MP and BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said he had spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and expressed “strong displeasure” over the handling of the case.
“Every possible legal assistance will be provided to Keshav Negi. The Delhi Police Commissioner has assured that the entire matter will be investigated fairly,” Baluni said.
He added that he was in constant touch with officials. “No Uttarakhandi brother or innocent person will be allowed to face injustice. I stand at every level to ensure justice and transparency,” the MP said.
Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat also said he and Baluni had spoken to senior Delhi Police officials. “We have asked for a fair, thorough and transparent investigation so that the truth comes out and no innocent person suffers,” Rawat said.
The Congress has also come out in support of Negi. Former chief minister Harish Rawat said the issue was not merely about a youth from Uttarakhand, but about fixing responsibility for the fire at the Flourish Stage hotel in Malviya Nagar.
“The blame should have been fixed on the hotel owner, management and those actually responsible for running the establishment,” Rawat said.
“You are making a small chef an accused. Tomorrow, will a table boy or another employee also be blamed? Justice demands that responsibility be fixed where real accountability lies,” he added.
Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal expressed grief over the deaths in the fire, calling the incident “deeply tragic and heartbreaking”.
However, he said Negi’s arrest raised serious questions. “If he was working there as an employee, the entire case must be investigated impartially. The lapses in safety arrangements and the real responsibility must be identified,” Godiyal said.
CPI(ML) leader Indresh Maikhuri was sharper in his criticism. “In India, it often appears that unless a weak person is caught by the neck in a major incident, the police do not feel they have done their job,” he said.