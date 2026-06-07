Delhi University professor’s husband being questioned in city, police teams hunt for suspects

NEW DELHI: Days after a 42-year-old Delhi University professor was found murdered at her residence in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave, police have intensified their investigation by questioning her husband and narrowing down on a few suspects.

According to a senior police officer, the husband of the victim, who works in Pune, Maharashtra, came to Delhi on Saturday and is currently being questioned about the incident. Apart from this, some persons have been zeroed in on, and teams have been sent to nab them. Reportedly the woman was an introvert and was in touch with a limited number of people. Her brother also lives in the same society.

Meanwhile, call detail records of the victim revealed that she mostly contacted her sister or mother. Apart from them, she used to speak only with a few college staff members. Police have prepared a list of these contacts and are questioning them as part of the investigation. The incident was reported to the police on Thursday by the sister of the victim.

According to police, the woman was separated from her husband. There was no forced entry sign, due to which the police are suspecting that the deceased might have known the attacker. The murder took place between 1 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday. The deceased last spoke to her mother around 1 pm, and her maid came around 6 pm. She knocked on the door repeatedly, but the woman did not respond.

The police have checked the CCTV footage of the society and put suspicion on 200 people. Later, 13 suspects have not been identified by the society people. Out of them, 10 people have been identified by their name and identity, while three people are still unidentified.