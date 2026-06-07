‘Youth’s demands valid’: Jantar Mantar protest draws supporters from NCR, faraway cities

NEW DELHI: Not just Delhi residents, people from several states joined the massive protest held at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, with many attending out of curiosity, solidarity and concern over issues affecting students across the country.

Among them was a family from Lucknow. Sajid and his wife Salma, who were visiting Delhi with their children for a short vacation, decided to attend the protest after hearing about it online. While helping his daughter wear a Cockroach mask, Sajid said he wanted his children to witness the movement firsthand.“I wanted my children to witness this protest. The demands raised by the youth of our country are valid,” he said.

The gathering saw participation from people belonging to different age groups and professions. During the post-protest press conference, Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das said people from several states had travelled to attend the demonstration. “Not just Delhi, we also had people from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and many more states,” he said.

Another participant was Sarthak, a Class 12 student from Haryana, who said he had specially travelled with friends to be part of the protest. “We demand the immediate resignation of the Education Minister. I came here with my friends to attend this protest,” he said, adding that students from his batch had suffered due to repeated lapses in the examination system.

Ashwin, a resident of Pune who was in Delhi for work also decided to attend the gathering after seeing discussions about it on social media. “When I reached here, I saw people from different walks of life gathered under one banner,” he said.