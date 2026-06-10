QR codes for donations, VIP entries in Delhi temples

NEW DELHI: A QR code asking devotees to donate digitally hangs outside the entrance. A few steps ahead, metal barricades divide visitors into separate queues, VIP entry, special access and general darshan. While hundreds wait outside for hours in the heat, a small group quietly walks in through another gate under security supervision. For many devotees across Delhi, this has increasingly become part of the temple experience.

Across several major temple complexes, including Jhandewalan temple, Kalka Mandir, Hanuman Mandir and Chhatarpur temple, systems of VIP entry, paid rituals, special-access aartis and donation-linked privileges are becoming more prominent, particularly during festivals or peak hours.

At Jhandewalan Temple during Navratri, devotees alleged that three separate gates operate simultaneously, one reportedly reserved for ministers, political guests and temple board members and another for sevadaar families and temple associates, while the general public waits in queues.

“You stand in line for three hours every Navratri but another gate gives direct access to a section of people. It feels like devotion has categories,” said Neeraj Bhatia, a regular visitor at Jhandewalan Temple.