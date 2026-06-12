After L-G Sandhu meet, DDA expands greening plan

NEW DELHI: Following directions issued by L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu during a review meeting held in May, the Delhi Development Authority has launched an extensive plantation drive across the national capital. Under the urban afforestation programme, nearly 23 lakh native saplings, including trees, shrubs and bushes, will be planted across around 1,000 acres of land at multiple locations in Delhi.

The large-scale plantation initiative aims to strengthen Delhi’s green cover, enhance biodiversity, improve ecological resilience and contribute to a cleaner urban environment.

According to officials, the programme is expected to substantially expand Delhi’s ecological infrastructure and bring nearly 2.9 per cent of the city’s geographical area under focused afforestation and restoration measures.

Plantation activities are scheduled to begin in the first week of July and continue till mid-September 2026. The drive will focus on planting native and climate-resilient species to improve biodiversity, strengthen carbon sequestration potential, support microclimatic regulation and enhance ecological connectivity across green zones.

Officials said the initiative is also expected to improve air quality, groundwater recharge, habitat creation and overall urban liveability. The plantation campaign will cover 675 DDA parks, 4 Ridge areas—along with 6 biodiversity parks, urban forests, Yamuna floodplain areas and green corridors.

Aims to enhance biodiversity

Plantation initiative aims to strengthen Delhi’s green cover, enhance biodiversity, improve ecological resilience