'Save us’ cries, climbing out of windows: Locals recall residents’ bid to escape Govindpuri fire

NEW DELHI: As fire tore through a five-storey residential building in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri in the early hours of Friday, some residents climbed out of windows with the help of sarees, while others shouted for help from the rooftop in a desperate bid to escape as thick smoke and flames engulfed the structure.

Three members of a family were killed and two others critically injured in the blaze that broke out in the residential building in Tughlakabad Extension around 2.30 am, police said.

Neighbours recounted the horror, panic and desperation during those moments.

Rajan, who lives nearby, said smoke was first noticed around 2 am and soon filled the narrow lane where the building is located.

“We tried dousing the fire, but two-wheelers parked inside the building were already in flames. Since there were flammable materials, this helped the fire spread through the entire building,” he told PTI Videos.

Neighbours said residents trapped inside the building had little option but to find alternative escape routes as smoke rapidly spread through the premises.

“People saved their lives by using sarees to climb out of windows. Many people managed to get out through the back door of the building,” Rajan said.

Another neighbour, Suman, said residents could be heard crying for help from the rooftop as the fire intensified.

“They were screaming ‘save us’ from the rooftop, but nobody could enter the building because the fire had spread throughout it,” she said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the fire was received at Govindpuri police station at around 2.31 am.

A coordinated evacuation effort was launched as heavy smoke engulfed the building, trapping several residents inside.

Eight occupants were rescued and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.