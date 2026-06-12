Three killed, two injured in residential building fire in Delhi's Govindpuri

NEW DELHI: A fire that broke out in a residential building in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area early Friday claimed the lives of three people, including two women, officials said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 2.24 am regarding a fire in a five-storey residential building in Tughlakabad Extension, Govindpuri.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations for residents trapped inside the building. Four fire tenders and ambulances later joined the operation, a senior police officer said.

Eight residents trapped due to heavy smoke were evacuated and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Of them, three people, a man and two women succumbed to injuries, while two others remain in critical condition.

Fire officials said seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze. The fire was brought under control at around 4 am.

According to officials, the fire originated in the parking area on the ground floor, where three scooters, two motorcycles, and a bicycle caught fire. Smoke and flames rapidly spread to the upper floors of the building. The ground, first, and second floors were completely gutted, while the remaining floors suffered partial damage.

Delhi Fire Services personnel climbed to the terrace and entered the building after cutting open the terrace gate lock. Two girls trapped on the terrace were rescued and taken to hospital, officials said.

Initial inquiry suggests the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit on the ground floor. The blaze quickly engulfed seven parked two-wheelers, including an electric scooter that was being charged.

“This appears to be the probable cause. The exact reason will be determined after a detailed inquiry and investigation,” police said.

The incident comes less than 10 days after a major fire at a restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar claimed at least 21 lives, including those of foreign nationals.