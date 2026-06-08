Short staff, ancient equipment challenges before Delhi Fire Service as scrutiny mounts

NEW DELHI: Delhi's fire fighting force, DFS is battling staff shortage as well as poor communication systems, amid a scrutiny in the wake of recent tragedy in Malviya Nagar that has claimed 22 lives.

Sources in Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that more than one-fourth of sanctioned posts of firefighters are vacant at the department.

Official data reveal 853 firefighter posts, out of the 3,312 sanctioned, are currently vacant. Also, out of 90 sanctioned posts of station officers, only 18 are occupied.

The last direct recruitment for the position was held more than a decade ago in 2011, sources said.

A fire risk and infrastructure assessment commissioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2011 flagged significant deficiencies in Delhi's firefighting infrastructure, manpower, and emergency response systems.

The DFS uses a decades old wireless system which the current government is now considering to upgrade.

The department continues to use two very high frequency (VHF) channels, 148.525 MHz and 148.725 MHz.

While the radio sets have been upgraded over the years and are now digital mobile radio devices, the communication architecture remains largely unchanged.

Delhi Fire Service introduced wireless communication system in 1969, since then no revamping or upgradation of the wireless frequencies has been carried out, sources said.

Over a period of time due to highrises coming up in Delhi, the communication network increased from 17 fire stations to 71 fire stations.

Due to these two vital factors, line of sight and access coverage became beyond the capacity of the existing system.

The shortcomings have led to poor communication between fire control rooms and fire stations, and their communications with the firefighters, sources added.