Window to Chaos: City struggles in its dangerous bylanes

At least 22 people were killed and several others were injured in one of the worst fire incidents in the capital on June 3. What followed were heated debates on media about Delhi’s fire norms, a manhunt for the accused, an extensive sealing drive on establishments flouting norms and a few arrests. The neighbourhood, once promoted for its metro connectivity, is increasingly defined by its proximity to Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Signboards, hotel advertisements and rental listings now prominently highlight “walking distance from Max Hospital” as a key attraction. The aftermath of the incident has left the area silent, with local economies freezing, authorities cracking down on umpteen establishments and a sudden scrutiny of neighbouring areas of Hauz Rani and Khirki Extension.

A neighbourhood called Khirki Extension

Tucked behind the polished glass facades and curated order of South Delhi’s elite landscape, Khirki Extension unfolds like a counter-narrative, one that resists the illusion of seamless urban prosperity. Just a short walk from upscale retail promenades like Select Citywalk and DLF Avenue, and in close proximity to the sprawling Max Super Speciality Hospital, the neighbourhood appears, at first glance, conveniently placed within the city’s most privileged geography. But step inside, and the contrast is immediate, jarring, and difficult to ignore.

The entry into Khirki Extension does not announce itself with transition; it confronts. Mounds of uncollected garbage sit beside a prominently displayed warning board threatening a `50,000 fine for littering. The irony is hard to miss. The signage gestures toward regulation; the surroundings testify to its absence. This contradiction is not incidental; it’s symptomatic of a deep governance failure that defines much of the area’s lived experience, as one of the locals said, “Who is scared of these boards?”