Delhi hotel fire: Tragedy turns bustling area into ‘silent zone’

NEW DELHI: A day after a devastating blaze at a hotel in a congested bylane of south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar snuffed out 21 lives on Wednesday, the site wore a deserted, wrapped in funereal silence as the area was cordoned off by police personnel.

Forensic teams were seen inspecting the premises cordoned off by the police. Most guest houses, homestays and shops remained shut. The mattresses used by locals to rescue people trapped in the fire the day before and debris of the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast facility in Hauz Rani stuck out as reminders of one of the deadliest fire tragedies in the national capital’s history.

Locals recalled seeing terrified guests trapped inside the hotel as flames rapidly engulfed the building. Mohammad Haji Isril, a long-time local resident, said the neighbourhood had never witnessed a tragedy of such magnitude before.

Highlighting the role locals played in saving lives, he expressed, “I was born and raised here, and the people of this area have always stood up for one another.”

“The moment the fire broke out, everyone rushed to help,” an emotional Isril recalls, adding, “Arman, who owns a mattress shop in the area, did not think twice before bringing out his mattresses and spreading them on the road to save lives. What he did was an act of humanity. We believe the government should consider compensating him for the financial loss he suffered while helping save lives.”