Blocked exit route, cooking heaters in multiple rooms, norm violations among key focus points in Delhi fire probe

The Delhi Police team investigating the deadly fire in a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar has found that the exit to the roof of the five-storey building was blocked and that cooking heaters were being used in several rooms.

As many as 21 people, including foreign nationals, were killed when a massive fire broke out at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday. The fire is expected to have erupted from the restaurant functioning on the ground floor of the building.

According to police, the blocked roof access may have denied occupants a crucial escape route when thick smoke engulfed the narrow five-storey structure, while the presence of cooking heaters in several rooms occupied by foreign nationals is being examined to determine whether it had any role in the incident.

These findings, made by the investigators after extensive searches at the building, have emerged as the key focus areas of the probe into the tragedy. The police have formed five dedicated teams to trace and arrest the manager of the hotel, Jai Mishra, who remains absconding.

Investigators are looking at all aspects, including alleged violations of building norms, fire safety lapses, illegal construction, the actual ownership of the bed and breakfast establishment and the circumstances that may have contributed to the high death toll, officials said.

"Locals, shopkeepers, hotel staff and other witnesses are also being questioned as part of the investigation," a police officer said.

Police have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and his wife amid concerns that they could attempt to leave the country.

Bajaj has told police during interrogation that he had handed over the hotel's management to Mishra and that all related licenses were issued in Mishra's name.