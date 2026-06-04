Delhi govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for Delhi hotel fire victims’ kin

The Delhi government on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those killed in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, while seriously injured victims will receive Rs 5 lakh in assistance.

The announcement came after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited injured persons undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Saket.

The fire at a bread and breakfast establishment in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning claimed 21 lives and left 25 others injured, including several foreign nationals.

During her visit, Gupta met injured victims and their families, reviewed treatment arrangements and directed officials to ensure comprehensive medical care and all necessary support.

BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay, who accompanied the chief minister, said the condition of the injured had improved.

"The chief minister talked to them and the priority of the government is that they receive the best treatment and recover. The condition of the patients has markedly improved over the last twenty four hours," Upadhyay said.

According to Upadhyay, 17 injured persons are admitted to Max Saket hospital, including seven on ventilator support. He said all patients are receiving proper treatment.

In a post on X, the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Gupta interacted with the injured and their family members and reviewed the treatment being provided.