MCD launches sealing drive in Delhi after Malviya Nagar fire exposes violations

A day after the deadly fire at a bed-and-breakfast facility in Malviya Nagar exposed major building and licensing violations, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will begin a sealing drive against unauthorised commercial establishments in south Delhi found flouting building bye-laws and licence conditions, officials said on Thursday.

A senior MCD official said the building where the incident occurred had never previously been booked for any violation.

"It was never brought on record for any violation. The building plan was also never sanctioned," the official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials also pointed to irregularities in a food outlet operating from the ground floor of the same building.

"Under the B&B scheme, commercial kitchens or full-fledged restaurants are not permitted. Only limited hospitality activity is allowed," another official said.

The outlet, operating under the name Snacks and Bites, had earlier been granted permission for a tea-and-snacks setup, but its licence expired in April, a senior MCD official said.

"What was shown as a snacks outlet was, in reality, functioning as a full restaurant," the official added.

According to officials, the structure was located in a Lal Dora area where enforcement of building regulations has historically been weak due to the absence of formally sanctioned layouts.