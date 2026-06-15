Delhi Police arrest proclaimed offender accused of repeatedly attacking wife with knife

NEW DELHI: A man who allegedly blamed his wife for the deaths of their two children and repeatedly attacked her with a knife over the years was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday after he was allegedly found planning another assault, officials said.

Police identified the accused as Sajid Ali, a resident of Bindapur. Earlier this month, he was declared a proclaimed offender in an attempt-to-murder case registered in 2021.

According to police, he was also wanted in another case related to causing grievous hurt and was evading trial in a separate criminal case. “Sajid had allegedly attacked his wife multiple times with the intention of killing her.

Investigators described him as a ‘maniac’ and a ‘jilted husband’, citing his alleged obsessive hostility towards his wife, whom he blamed for the deaths of their two children shortly after birth,” a senior police officer said.

Acting on specific inputs that he was planning another attack, police launched a search operation and apprehended him. Further investigation is underway.

Deeply affected

The couple lost 2 children. This deeply affected him & he developed resentment towards his wife, holding her responsible for tragedies, official said.