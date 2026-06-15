Delhi

Delhi Police arrest proclaimed offender accused of repeatedly attacking wife with knife

The accused, wanted in multiple criminal cases, allegedly blamed his wife for the deaths of their two children and was apprehended while allegedly planning another assault.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Pexels)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: A man who allegedly blamed his wife for the deaths of their two children and repeatedly attacked her with a knife over the years was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday after he was allegedly found planning another assault, officials said.

Police identified the accused as Sajid Ali, a resident of Bindapur. Earlier this month, he was declared a proclaimed offender in an attempt-to-murder case registered in 2021.

According to police, he was also wanted in another case related to causing grievous hurt and was evading trial in a separate criminal case. “Sajid had allegedly attacked his wife multiple times with the intention of killing her.

Investigators described him as a ‘maniac’ and a ‘jilted husband’, citing his alleged obsessive hostility towards his wife, whom he blamed for the deaths of their two children shortly after birth,” a senior police officer said.

Acting on specific inputs that he was planning another attack, police launched a search operation and apprehended him. Further investigation is underway.

Deeply affected

The couple lost 2 children. This deeply affected him & he developed resentment towards his wife, holding her responsible for tragedies, official said.