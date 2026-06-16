‘Victim hid facts’: Delhi Court acquits two in gang-rape case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has acquitted two men accused in a 2020 gang rape case, saying that the victim’s testimony was totally untrustworthy and full of concealment and exaggeration.

Additional Sessions Judge Kadambari Awasthi was hearing the case against Sagar and Nikhil, who were facing charges under IPC sections related to gang rape, criminal intimidation and assault.

In an order dated May 30, the court said, “It is established that the testimony of the prosecutrix is totally untrustworthy being full of material contradictions, concealment, improvement, exaggeration, and hence, does not inspire confidence and creates a genuine doubt about her version.” According to the prosecution, the complainant had alleged that on October 22, 2020, the two accused sexually assaulted her.