Delhi Police busts digital arrest cyber fraud racket linked to Pakistan-based handler

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a digital arrest cyber fraud racket allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based handler with the arrest of three men, officials said.

The accused--Ankit (23), Saif Ansari (24) and Mohammad Noor Alam (24)--allegedly arranged mule bank accounts and routed money to handlers through crypto channels.

Police said the complainant was duped off Rs 15.31 lakh between January 9 and 16 after fraudsters posing as telecom and police officials falsely claimed his Aadhaar details were linked to illegal activities and money laundering cases.The victim was allegedly threatened with legal action and persuaded to transfer money to accounts and UPI IDs under the pretext of verification.

Investigation led police to Ankit and Said, who allegedly provided accounts for fraudulent transactions. Alam allegedly transferred the cheated money into cryptocurrency.