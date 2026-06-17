MCD demolishes illegal structures in Delhi’s Yamuna O-zone during Kalindi Kunj crackdown

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out a demolition drive on Tuesday in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, targeting structures allegedly built illegally in the Yamuna floodplain’s O-zone.

According to MCD officials, only under-construction structures built on the floodplain were being demolished, and they further said that strict action against illegal constructions across the city would continue. The action was carried out as part of the corporation’s ongoing drive against unauthorised constructions in the floodplain area.

Speaking on the ongoing action, MCD standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma said that the civic body has been surveying unauthorised constructions and buildings exceeding permissible height limits in view of a series of recent accidents in the city.

Sharma said, “Strict action will be taken based on this survey. Anyone who does not hold a valid licence or has violated MCD rules will face action.”

The officials further mentioned that the demolition was carried out with the assistance of local police and civic staff. Security arrangements were tightened around the site, and adequate police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order, a police officer said.

Delhi mayor Pravesh Wahi said action against encroachments and illegal constructions was being undertaken in several areas due to court directions and in the larger public interest. He pointed out that the objective was to prevent loss of life and property and ensure public safety, as well as facilitate the smooth functioning of essential services.

A total of 13 demolition notices were issued on Tuesday. MCD reported action against illegal constructions at 13 properties on Tuesday. It also sealed five properties, issued 25 show-cause notices, and five demolition orders.