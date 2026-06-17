Telegram moves Delhi High Court against temporary ban on app ahead of NEET re-test

Messaging platform Telegram on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre's decision to temporarily block its services in India ahead of the NEET-UG re-test, citing security concerns.

The government has imposed temporary restrictions on Telegram until June 22, a move welcomed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which said the action was aimed at preventing fraud and the spread of misinformation targeting examination candidates.

The matter was mentioned on an urgent basis before a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia by Advocate Madhav Khosla. The Court agreed to hear the plea later in the day.

The development comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of Telegram in India.

According to reports, the government has directed Google and Apple to remove the app from their respective app stores until June 22 over concerns linked to alleged paper leaks related to the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

Authorities have also reportedly instructed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature for existing posts in India until June 30, citing concerns that the functionality could be misused to create fabricated evidence of examination paper leaks.