Delhi govt to set up cooling zones outside NEET centres for parents

The Delhi government will establish 97 cooling zones outside NEET examination centres across the city on June 21, offering relief and basic amenities to parents accompanying candidates.

The facilities will include seating arrangements, ORS drinks, drinking water, lemonade, first aid and tea for parents waiting outside while the examination is underway.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative is aimed at addressing the discomfort faced by parents during long hours of waiting in the summer heat.

The chief minister said 97 NEET examination centres have been designated in Delhi, including 69 government schools and 28 Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The city government had earlier announced free travel for NEET aspirants on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on the examination day.

Delhi already operates 85 cooling zones across the city, equipped with coolers, drinking water and other facilities for people seeking respite from high temperatures.

"The anxiety, heat, discomfort and inconvenience faced by parents often go unnoticed. Understanding this human aspect, the Delhi government has decided to ensure that parents do not face inconvenience on the day of the examination," Gupta said.

(With inputs from PTI)