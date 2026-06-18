Notices to 352 commercial establishments in Delhi over fire safety

NEW DELHI: Days after a fire at a Malviya Nagar hotel killed 23 people, including 14 foreign nationals, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has issued notices to 352 establishments across the capital over fire safety and building-related concerns, officials said.

The action follows inspections by joint committees constituted by the government and headed by district magistrates to examine hotels, guest houses, restaurants, banquet halls and other commercial establishments. The committees identified building violations and shared details with DFS, which subsequently served notices between June 8 and June 15.

“… 10 days’ time has been given to them to submit their response,” an officer said. After the deadline, authorities will review submissions and initiate action against violators, the officer said.

The committees will continue to regularly inspect establishments. Any establishment found operating without the required fire safety licence or in violation of prescribed norms will be sealed immediately.

Home Minister Ashish Sood said all construction activities exceeding the approved G+4 limit in the capital would be reviewed immediately, and any illegal construction or violation of sanctioned building plans would result in the premises being sealed.