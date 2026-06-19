Doctor bludgeons, stabs 45-year-old domestic help to death in Delhi; arrested

NEW DELHI: A domestic help was allegedly bludgeoned with a bat and stabbed to death on a terrace in southeast Delhi’s Mount Kailash on Thursday, with the accused, a doctor, found standing near her blood-soaked body when police reached the scene.

The killing sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, coming barely two months after the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was allegedly raped and murdered by a former domestic help in the area.

The victim, 45-year-old Meena, was allegedly murdered by dermatologist Manish Gupta, at whose house she had worked for several years. According to police, Gupta was present at the crime scene and was taken into custody immediately.

A PCR call was received around 11.30 am reporting that a woman had been murdered on the terrace of a neighbouring building and was lying in a pool of blood, police said.

DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said, “A police team found the victim dead. A man in his 50s was also present near the body when they arrived. The accused is being questioned to establish the motive.”

Investigators suspect that the crime may have stemmed from a personal dispute. CCTV footage from nearby buildings was reviewed and residents were questioned. The body was sent for post-mortem, while the bat and knife allegedly used in the crime were seized from the scene, the DCP said, adding that a case has been registered.

Family clueless

The victim’s family said that they were clueless how the incident unfolded. “She (the victim) worked as a domestic help at the doctor’s house for the past 15 years. My friend called and told me she had died and that I should come,” the victim’s son said.