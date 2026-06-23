As CJP protest grows, so does its online opposition

NEW DELHI: While the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar has drawn supporters from across the country, it has also sparked a parallel battle on social media, where a growing number of accounts have emerged solely to mock, scrutinise and challenge the movement and its leader, Abhijeet Dipke.

The trend appeared to begin on the first day of the protest when a man arrived carrying an insecticide spray, saying he had come to “kill all cockroaches”, a reference to the party’s name.

Several Instagram, YouTube and X pages with names such as “Hit the Cockroaches”, “Hit Cockroach Killer”, “Hit Janata Party” and “Hit CJP - Gen Z Murkh Nahi Hai” have surfaced in recent days. Their content largely revolves around criticising the protest and questioning the motives of its participants.

Some accounts mocked supporters who could not explain the full forms of NEET and NTA while others targeted female participants.

One widely shared video claimed Dipke had left the protest to stay in a luxury hotel. Dipke denied the allegation, saying the footage was recorded before the protest began.

Beyond the mockery, many posts have questioned how food and refreshments are being arranged for protesters at the site. Some users have tagged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other government agencies on social media, demanding an inquiry into the organisation’s funding sources and alleging that authorities should examine whether any international funding is involved.