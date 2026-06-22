Third day of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar evokes memories of Anna movement

NEW DELHI: Witty placards, songs, community kitchens, and a steady stream of supporters gave Jantar Mantar the feel of a mass movement on Monday as the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan entered its third day.

The protest site, despite it being a working Monday, remained crowded with students, activists, and supporters. Placards carrying slogans such as “Leakme”, “Leakit”, and “Neetflix” drew attention, reflecting anger and frustration over alleged examination paper leaks through humour and satire.

The agitation, which began on June 20 after CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke called upon supporters to arrive with thalis and spoons, has apparently evolved into a round-the-clock demonstration. Throughout the day, groups of students sang protest songs, participated in debates, and performed skits and musical tributes centred on examination irregularities and the NEET controversy.

One of the participants, Aishe Ghosh, a student activist and former JNUSU president, said, “We reject such a system that promotes anti-student policies like NEP 2020. We reject any policies which commercialize, centralization and communalization of the education system. Paper leaks are just part of such a corrupt system.”

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Union extended support to the movement on Monday, while members of the Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing, ASAP, also joined demonstrators by distributing milk and Rooh Afza. Volunteers said the refreshments were arranged through personal contributions rather than organisational funding.

Supporters from different parts of the country, including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, continued to arrive at Jantar Mantar carrying fruits, juice packets, snacks, and langar for those camping overnight at the protest site.

During the day, Dipke publicly thanked volunteer Mohammad Junaid, who had been helping distribute food and beverages to students staying through the night. Addressing the gathering, Dipke said the movement was being sustained through small individual contributions.

“There is no funding, no international funding. We are here contributing from our own pocket money,” said Mohammad Junaid, a volunteer.

The protest, however, was not without controversy. Dipke alleged that the Delhi Police had seized candles brought by demonstrators for a planned candlelight march in memory of students who had died by suicide. He also claimed that people bringing food and water to the protest site were asked to show Aadhaar cards.

“Why does Delhi Police need Aadhaar cards from people who want to join a protest? Since when has an Aadhaar card become mandatory? Do we need a visa to enter this area?” he asked.

The Delhi Police denied the allegations. A senior officer said no Aadhaar verification was being carried out at Jantar Mantar, and the Delhi Police posted on X that the claims were “factually incorrect”.

Amid heavy police deployment, including Vajra vehicles and mobile command units, the protest continued late into the evening, increasingly drawing comparisons with the citizen-led mobilisations that once defined Jantar Mantar’s political landscape.