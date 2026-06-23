'No coaching, just self-study': CUET-UG national topper Devina Gahlot reveals her exam strategy

NEW DELHI: Devina Gahlot of Delhi Public School in Vasant Kunj, the school topper in her recent Class XII CBSE results, is now the all-India topper in the CUET-UG exam. She scored 250 out of 250 marks in three out of five papers she had opted for. In an interview with S. Lalitha of The Morning Standard, Devina talks about her exam preparations and her future plans.

Out of 11,64,098 students who took up the CUET-UG exam, you have emerged as No. 1. This is such a big achievement. What were your first thoughts?

When I first saw the NTA ranking, I was unable to believe it myself. I checked the application number repeatedly. My exam went really well. The moment I got out of the exam centre, I was extremely happy and I knew I would get some rank. AIR 1 was just a little bit unexpected. It is completely unreal. I am very happy and grateful. I am still not able to fully process it.

A score of 1232.19 marks out of 1250 is just fantastic. What were the five subjects you had opted for?

I had Economics, English, Psychology, Political Science and Fine Arts

Did you study throughout the year? Can you run us through your preparation?

I did not go for any special coaching. It was all self-study. The key aspect which laid the foundation for my exam was my CBSE Board exam. I studied consistently for it throughout the year. Our school teachers prepared us so well with everything. By the time my Boards came around, I was completely prepared with my syllabus. Of course, the CUET question pattern is slightly different. At the beginning when I started preparations, I was also a bit overwhelmed and not able to exactly figure out what to study and how to study. As I started analysing the previous question papers, I started becoming more confident. I also made good use of NCERT material.

What course do you plan to study? Which is your college of preference?

I am planning to study English Honours, preferably at St Stephens or at Hindu College.

Which papers have you scored fully and where did you lose those few marks?

In Economics, Psychology and Political Science, I scored 250 out of 250 marks. In English and Fine Arts, I got one question wrong in each of them. In totality, I got two questions incorrect in my entire exam.

What is the response from your family over your achievement and what was the role they played in it?

They are incredibly happy. My parents (Moushumi Mishra Gahlot and Kailash Gahlot) and my sister Jahnavi have been a constant source of support and motivation for me. They never put any kind of pressure on me. They only told me to perform to my full potential. It is completely fine whatever else happens on the exam day. No amount of pressure has been placed on me to get any rank or any big score. They have done that since childhood for me. No matter what happens on my exam day, I know I can still get home and have my supportive parents and sister.

Is there anything you would like to share with future CUET students on preparations for this specific exam?

Just be disciplined and consistent. It is not necessary or even possible to keep studying the whole day and every single day. What is possible as a student is that you show up every single day for your academics. A little bit every day will help and that is much more important. At least that worked for me very well.