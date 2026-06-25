Cab aggregators under lens after rape-murder

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police will serve notices to three major cab aggregators linked to the accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in south Delhi, seeking details of his employment and questioning how he was onboarded despite his criminal background, officials say.

Investigators said the accused, Bashu Kumar Singh (29), had been working with three app-based cab platforms and police will seek documents related to his onboarding, verification process and employment history. The move comes after it emerged that Singh has five criminal cases registered against him in Bihar, including two for attempt to murder.

Police will examine whether the platforms carried out proper background verification before allowing him to operate commercially, officials said. Singh, who was arrested on Monday in for the rape-murder case, had been driving a rented hatchback since 2023.