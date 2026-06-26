Building Queer Connections

Pride Month celebrations have been in full swing across Delhi this month, with artists, writers and community groups coming together to celebrate the achievements, stories and resilience of LGBTQIA+ people. Joining the festivities organised by the Australian High Commission, artist Jamaica Moana is making their India debut with a tour that brings together music, storytelling and conversations on identity.
The award-winning Māori-Samoan rapper, songwriter and ballroom leader from Western Sydney arrives in India carrying stories of belonging, self-expression and connection across cultures. One of Australia's most exciting emerging artists, Moana's work sits at the intersection of music, fashion, performance and activism. For Moana, the tour is also about forging meaningful connections with India’s queer and marginalised communities.
"I’m looking forward to connecting with organisations that support the queer community like the Naz Foundation, and to creating sustainable relationships with marginalised minorities across the world," they said. "That is what will heal so many — bringing people together from afar to now an arm’s reach away."
Welcoming Jamaica to India, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green said, "Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate diversity in all its forms and reaffirm our commitment to equality and inclusion." He also highlighted the role of cultural diplomacy in promoting inclusion and equality. "Our contemporary artists reflect the richness of modern Australia, including the strength and visibility of our LGBTQIA+ communities. Jamaica's work speaks to universal themes of identity, respect and belonging, and strengthens the deep human connections between Australia and India," he added.
For their Delhi performance at Depot 48, audiences can expect an evening that moves through a range of emotions before ending in celebration. "I always say the start of my set makes you feel connected and emotional, and through a beautiful sonic journey, we end up in a space that makes the audience want to crowd surf with me," Jamaica told TMS.
Moana will also participate in a conversation with singer, actor and performer Sushant Divgikar, popularly known as Rani KoHEnur.
Among the songs they are most excited to perform are 'Tuggawar' and 'Finale'. Beyond the music, Jamaica hopes audiences will connect with the authenticity at the heart of their work.
"I am a walking spotlight of self-expression, carrying my culture and identity at the forefront of everything I do," Jamaica said. "I believe that being genuine — or as we say in my whānau, 'keep it real' — resonates globally for those willing to receive that."
While conversations around identity and belonging can take different forms across countries and cultures, Jamaica said the underlying emotions remain universal. "You can be from the other side of the world, but somehow feel aligned with people experiencing the intersections of identity and belonging," they said.