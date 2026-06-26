Building Queer Connections

"I’m looking forward to connecting with organisations that support the queer community like the Naz Foundation, and to creating sustainable relationships with marginalised minorities across the world," they said. "That is what will heal so many — bringing people together from afar to now an arm’s reach away."

Welcoming Jamaica to India, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green said, "Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate diversity in all its forms and reaffirm our commitment to equality and inclusion." He also highlighted the role of cultural diplomacy in promoting inclusion and equality. "Our contemporary artists reflect the richness of modern Australia, including the strength and visibility of our LGBTQIA+ communities. Jamaica's work speaks to universal themes of identity, respect and belonging, and strengthens the deep human connections between Australia and India," he added.

For their Delhi performance at Depot 48, audiences can expect an evening that moves through a range of emotions before ending in celebration. "I always say the start of my set makes you feel connected and emotional, and through a beautiful sonic journey, we end up in a space that makes the audience want to crowd surf with me," Jamaica told TMS.