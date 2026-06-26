Delhi excise dept logs 17% revenue increase due to availability of different liquor brands in shops.

NEW DELHI: The excise department has registered revenue of around Rs 1,038 crore in the current June quarter, a 17% rise compared to the same period last year, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, this is mainly due to the greater availability of different liquor brands in shops this year.

“This year in the ongoing quarter, the excise revenue registered a hike of around 17% to Rs 1,038 crore, in comparison to Rs 885 crore in the same period last year,” an official said.

Officials say the total excise revenue target has been set at Rs 7,200 crore for 2026-27 against total revenue collection of around Rs 7,148 crore in 2025-26. They expect the increase in registered brands to translate into greater choice for consumers and help the capital regain market share lost over years.

The sharp increase is attributed to a dip in the outflow of consumers to neighbouring cities such as Noida and Gurugram, where a broader range of liquor options and competitive pricing have drawn buyers away from the Capital.

Uncertainty surrounding policy implementation last year had slowed down registrations, but the situation has since stabilised, leading to a renewed push to expand the variety available in Delhi’s retail market. The current excise regime is a continuation of the pre-2021 framework, which came into effect in September 2022 after the AAP government withdrew its 2021-22 policy.