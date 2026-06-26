Delhi govt directs district magistrates to map pollution hotspots.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday directed all district magistrates (DMs) to undertake an intensive mapping of pollution hotspots falling in their respective jurisdictions in close coordination with Delhi Police, Traffic Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and all other agencies concerned.

The DMs have been asked to submit periodic progress reports and attend review meetings to monitor the implementation of action points and ensure time-bound outcomes. They also need to prepare a comprehensive inventory of parks where boundary walls are damaged or maintenance is inadequate so that the necessary restoration work can be undertaken.

This came as Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday chaired a comprehensive review meeting with all DMs of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to formulate a coordinated district-level strategy for mitigating pollution and strengthening environmental governance across the Capital.

The minister said, “Dust pollution remains one of the most significant contributors to Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. Every district magistrate must proactively identify sources of dust generation and work with all departments concerned to implement effective mitigation measures. Whether it is damaged roads, construction activity or poor maintenance, every source of dust must be addressed through coordinated and result-oriented action.”

The meeting focused on identifying pollution hotspots, improving traffic management to reduce congestion, etc.