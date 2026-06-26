Delhi L-G orders DDA to revive Sanjay Lake

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to initiate a phased revival plan for Sanjay Lake in east Delhi. The lake, spread over 52 acres and surrounded by a 165-acre protected forest area, recently came into focus after hundreds of fish died due to disruption in the water supply.

“Visited Sanjay Lake to review the ongoing restoration and rejuvenation works. During the on-site inspection, officials from DDA briefed me on the phased action plan to revive this vital 52-acre waterbody and its surrounding 165-acre protected forest,” Sandhu said in a post on X. He added that planting 5,000 native trees will enrich ecological biodiversity.

The Lieutenant-Governor had earlier taken serious note of reports that brought out the lake’s pathetic condition due to the drying up of water supply and accumulation of silt/garbage and sewage, and directed DDA to undertake its rejuvenation in mission-mode.

The lake and adjoining park area are bounded by residential colonies of Kalyanpuri and Trilokpuri on the Eastern side, and Mayur Vihar, Phase - II on the western side. Strategically located along National Highway-24, it is a large recognisable green lung in east Delhi.