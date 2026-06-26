Delhi L-G orders DDA to revive Sanjay Lake

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to initiate a phased revival plan for Sanjay Lake in east Delhi. The lake, spread over 52 acres and surrounded by a 165-acre protected forest area, recently came into focus after hundreds of fish died due to disruption in the water supply.
“Visited Sanjay Lake to review the ongoing restoration and rejuvenation works. During the on-site inspection, officials from DDA briefed me on the phased action plan to revive this vital 52-acre waterbody and its surrounding 165-acre protected forest,” Sandhu said in a post on X. He added that planting 5,000 native trees will enrich ecological biodiversity.
The Lieutenant-Governor had earlier taken serious note of reports that brought out the lake’s pathetic condition due to the drying up of water supply and accumulation of silt/garbage and sewage, and directed DDA to undertake its rejuvenation in mission-mode.
The lake and adjoining park area are bounded by residential colonies of Kalyanpuri and Trilokpuri on the Eastern side, and Mayur Vihar, Phase - II on the western side. Strategically located along National Highway-24, it is a large recognisable green lung in east Delhi.
Taking note of the disrupted water supply to the lake, the L-G directed the Delhi Jal Board to expeditiously repair the pipeline operated by it. He emphasised that a steady supply of treated water from the Dallupura Sewage Treatment Plant must be restored at the earliest to maintain the lake’s optimal water levels and ensure its survival as a resilient, all-weather blue-green asset.
Reviewing the immediate ground-level interventions, the L-G assessed the ongoing works aimed at protecting and rejuvenating the waterbody. He noted that continuous de-weeding and algae removal processes are actively being undertaken, alongside the strengthening of embankment slopes using geo-textile technology to prevent soil erosion and excessive runoff. He directed the officials to ensure that these critical maintenance works are carried out meticulously and without any operational delays.
Focusing on ecological sustainability, the L-G evaluated the upcoming phases of the rejuvenation project. He directed the authorities to strictly adhere to the stipulated timelines for channelising stagnant water and installing bio-swales to enhance groundwater recharge and protect walking pathways.
Neem, Arjun, Ashoka among major species at lake
The L-G directed that the ecological biodiversity of the precinct be heavily enriched through the strategic plantation of 5,000 native trees. Initially planted with Eucalyptus in 1977-78 to improve poor soil conditions, the area now has better soil health. Eucalyptus, Neem, Arjun, Papri, Ashoka, Marorfali, Pilkhan, Chandni, Hibiscus, Hamelia, Kaner, Tecoma are the major plant species that exist at Sanjay Lake.