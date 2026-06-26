Delhi minor rape-murder case: Accused's movement to be reconstructed

NEW DELHI: A cab driver accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering an 11-year-old girl in south Delhi has been sent to two days’ further police remand, with investigators now focusing on reconstructing his movements minute-by-minute before and after the crime, police sources said on Thursday.
The accused, Bashu Kumar Singh, was produced before a city court on Thursday, which granted Delhi Police additional custody for further interrogation. Following the remand, police took him to multiple locations linked to the crime for scene recreation, officials said.
Investigators noted that the fresh remand will be used to verify the sequence of events, including the routes taken by Singh before reaching Chhatarpur, the path he used after abducting the child, and his movements after allegedly killing her.
Police sources said the teams are matching Singh’s disclosures with CCTV footage, mobile phone location data and vehicle movement records to establish a detailed timeline of the crime.
According to investigators, Singh allegedly kidnapped the girl from near Chhatarpur metro station in Mehrauli in the early hours of June 22 while she was sleeping beside her family on a pavement. During interrogation, Singh allegedly told police that he targeted the child after spotting her.
Investigators said the accused first pacified the girl by promising to take her for a ride and drop her back.
He allegedly drove around 10 to 12 kilometres towards Mandi Road near Fatehpur Beri, where he attempted to sexually assault her inside the vehicle.
Police sources said Singh told investigators he was unable to rape the child due to erectile dysfunction. His medical examination has also confirmed the condition, officials said.
Police said Singh then allegedly threatened the girl and drove her to a secluded forested stretch near the Faridabad-Gurugram border, where he killed her and hid the body under a pile of stones.
A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. A separate FIR was also lodged against him for allegedly trying to snatch a policeman’s weapon while attempting to flee, during which he was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing
Fresh remand will be used to verify event sequence
Following the remand, police took accused to multiple locations linked to the crime for scene recreation, officials said. Investigators noted that the fresh remand will be used to verify the sequence of events, including the routes taken by Singh before reaching Chhatarpur, after abducting the child, and his movements after allegedly killing her.