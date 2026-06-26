Delhi minor rape-murder case: Accused's movement to be reconstructed

NEW DELHI: A cab driver accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering an 11-year-old girl in south Delhi has been sent to two days’ further police remand, with investigators now focusing on reconstructing his movements minute-by-minute before and after the crime, police sources said on Thursday.

The accused, Bashu Kumar Singh, was produced before a city court on Thursday, which granted Delhi Police additional custody for further interrogation. Following the remand, police took him to multiple locations linked to the crime for scene recreation, officials said.

Investigators noted that the fresh remand will be used to verify the sequence of events, including the routes taken by Singh before reaching Chhatarpur, the path he used after abducting the child, and his movements after allegedly killing her.

Police sources said the teams are matching Singh’s disclosures with CCTV footage, mobile phone location data and vehicle movement records to establish a detailed timeline of the crime.

According to investigators, Singh allegedly kidnapped the girl from near Chhatarpur metro station in Mehrauli in the early hours of June 22 while she was sleeping beside her family on a pavement. During interrogation, Singh allegedly told police that he targeted the child after spotting her.