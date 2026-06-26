Delhi police arrest two more in Guru Randhawa gym firing case.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following a brief encounter in Paschim Vihar. The accused were allegedly involved in a firing incident outside a gym owned by singer Guru Randhawa, the officials said.

They have been identified as Sagar and Hakikat alias Sahil, residents of Sonipat in Haryana. They had opened fire outside the gym at the instructions of their handler Anil Pandit and Hariram Jat alias Harry Boxer (both absconding, suspected to be based abroad, and working for the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate), police said.

Both the accused were intercepted near Meera Bagh, Pashchim Vihar, in the early morning hours of Thursday. With their arrest, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to four, police added.

Earlier, two alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested for allegedly firing outside at the gym purportedly linked to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in the Paschim Vihar area.