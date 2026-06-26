Delhi woman leaves 'Papa, I am leaving' video note before hanging herself

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence in west Delhi’s Nangloi. Before the incident, the woman purportedly recorded a video where she mentioned “Papa I am leaving” and also apologised to her parents, officials said.

“Nangloi police were informed on Tuesday at 11.09 am that a woman, resident of Nangloi Extension, was admitted as brought dead in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital. The inquiry revealed that the death of the deceased occurred due to hanging,” a senior police officer said.

As the incident took place within seven years of marriage, the concerned sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was informed to carry out inquest proceedings as per the law.

The statement of the deceased’s mother was recorded in which she has alleged that the deceased’s husband Rohit used to beat her under the influence of alcohol. Rohit is also under treatment for a life-threatening head injury caused due to an accident a few months ago and as per his doctor, he is not likely to survive beyond two to three years, the officer said.