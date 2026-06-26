Major rejig as Delhi govt shifts 60 IAS, DANICS officers.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has transferred 60 IAS and DANICS officers. According to the services department order, Navin Chaudhary (AGMUT 1994), ACS in the Irrigation Department, will take additional charge of the General Administration Department. Pandurang Pole (AGMUT 1994) will now be secretary (land and building).

Sandeep Kumar Singh (AGMUT 2011), who is special secretary at the Chief Minister’s Office, will also be the managing director of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation. Sachin Rana (AGMUT 2014), holding the post of special secretary (home), will hold additional charges as special secretary of urban development and principal director of the Delhi Fire Services.