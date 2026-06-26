MCD deliberates on rain measures, parking facilities

NEW DELHI: The House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi conducted on Thursday largely witnessed discussions on pre-monsoon arrangements.

Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang raised questions about the number of drains under the MCD and how much desilting work has been carried out as of now. Issues related to sanitation, prevention of waterlogging, desilting of drains, strengthening civic amenities and other matters were also discussed.

Mayor Pravesh Wahi stated that the MCD is working on a war footing to address the issue of waterlogging before the onset of the monsoon. Desilting of drains, strengthening of drainage infrastructure, and close monitoring of vulnerable locations across the city are being carried out on priority.

In addition to that, modern machinery and advanced technologies are being deployed to ensure that citizens face minimal inconvenience during the rainy season. He further pointed out that accountability will be fixed on the concerned officials in the cases of waterlogging, and any negligence will be viewed seriously.

Additionally, in a move aimed at clearing long-standing bottlenecks for commuters, the MCD also cleared a revised budget of over Rs 131 crore for the construction of underground multi-level parking facilities in New Friends Colony, Jangpura and Kalkaji.

Upgrade of primary girls’ school in Sirsapur

The House also passed a proposal on the construction of seven classrooms, one hall and toilet block in a primary girls’ school in Sirsapur after demolition of portal cabins in Civil Lines Zone. The proposal is worth Rs 4.06 crore and has been framed on the basis of architectural drawings.