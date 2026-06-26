Shalimar Bagh Fortis hospital under scanner, DM begins inquiry

NEW DELHI: Following complaints of irregularities and serious negligence in the treatment of patients at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry into the hospital.
On Thursday, a team comprising officials from various departments inspected the hospital and found several irregularities. The government has decided to initiate action against the hospital. A detailed inquiry report is being prepared.
The inquiry was ordered after a family lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister during a public hearing at the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan. The family alleged that their son, who had been stabbed in the Shalimar Bagh area, was taken to Fortis Hospital.
According to the family, the hospital demanded money before beginning his treatment. They further alleged that the delay in providing timely and appropriate treatment led to their son’s death. Disturbed by the incident and the alleged irregularities and serious negligence in patient care, the CM ordered an inquiry into the matter.
On Thursday, a team led by SS Parihar, District Magistrate of the Central-North District, along with officials from the Health Department, the Municipal Corporation, the Fire Department and other departments, inspected the hospital.
During the inspection, the team found several irregularities, including misuse of building by-laws, illegal construction, deficiencies in the fire safety system, misuse of the basement, and serious lapses in adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing medical protocols.
The team also examined CCTV footage and found that the youth who later died after suffering a stab injury had walked into the emergency department on his own.
The team also examined records maintained by the emergency department. According to the District Magistrate, in view of these irregularities and the negligence in patient care, it has been decided to initiate action against the hospital. A detailed inquiry report is being prepared.
Illegal constructions among irregularities
During the inspection, the team found several irregularities, including misuse of building by-laws, illegal construction, deficiencies in the fire safety system, misuse of the basement, and serious lapses in adherence to the SOPs governing medical protocols.