Shalimar Bagh Fortis hospital under scanner, DM begins inquiry

NEW DELHI: Following complaints of irregularities and serious negligence in the treatment of patients at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry into the hospital.

On Thursday, a team comprising officials from various departments inspected the hospital and found several irregularities. The government has decided to initiate action against the hospital. A detailed inquiry report is being prepared.

The inquiry was ordered after a family lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister during a public hearing at the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan. The family alleged that their son, who had been stabbed in the Shalimar Bagh area, was taken to Fortis Hospital.

According to the family, the hospital demanded money before beginning his treatment. They further alleged that the delay in providing timely and appropriate treatment led to their son’s death. Disturbed by the incident and the alleged irregularities and serious negligence in patient care, the CM ordered an inquiry into the matter.