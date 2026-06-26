Two teens held for fatal stabbing after brawl with DJ in Delhi bar over playlist switch

NEW DELHI: Two youths were arrested for allegedly killing a man and injuring another following a dispute that took place inside a bar after a DJ operator refused to change a song on their request in Delhi’s Shahbad Daulatpur area, police said.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek (18) and Ashwin (18), residents of Mangolpuri, the officer said.

“On the intervening night of June 17 and 18, an altercation broke out between the accused and some people present at the venue. During the incident, two men were attacked with knives by a group of assailants following a dispute inside the premises,” a police officer said.

A dispute reportedly broke out with the DJ operator after he refused to change a song at their request. The argument escalated into a physical fight in which the accused claimed others present there assaulted them, a police official further said.

Both injured persons sustained serious stab injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment. On June 23, one of the injured persons succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, police laid a trap near Mahavir Hospital in Pitampura where two suspects were noticed. Police chased them and apprehended the accused, DCP (crime) Harsh Indora said.