Yamuna pollution levels dip at some places; stay above permissible limit

NEW DELHI: Data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committe (DPCC) on the Yamuna water quality for the month of May shows a decline in faecal coliform levels at several points along the river, even as marked deterioration was observed at some points. This indicates that significant amounts of untreated sewage was still entering the river.

The report also shows high levels of biological oxygen demand (BOD), a measure of the amount of dissolved oxygen required by microorganisms to break down organic matter in water. A higher BOD value indicates higher levels of pollution, which often leads to oxygen depletion and hence causes harm to aquatic life.

The water quality testing by the DPCC involves collecting water samples from eight locations along the course of the Yamuna in the city, gauging several parameters such as BOD, dissolved oxygen, chemical oxygen demand, pH and faecal coliform content, to determine the pollution level.

Among these locations are Palla, Wazirabad, ISBT bridge, ITO bridge, Nizamuddin bridge, Hindon Cut, Okhla barrage and Asgarpur in Haryana’s Kidwali.