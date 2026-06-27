Terror threat alert puts Delhi, Uttarakhand on high vigil; security tightened

Intelligence agencies have issued a security alert for Delhi and Uttarakhand following a possible terror threat, prompting heightened surveillance at religious sites, government establishments, railway stations and police installations, sources said on Saturday.

The alert was triggered after an email warning of possible attacks in the coming days surfaced, according to intelligence sources.

This threat comes in the backdrop of a standoff at the Nagrasu gurdwara in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district between a group of Nihangs and the authorities. The Nihangs were demanding the release of four of their members arrested in connection with a clash with locals in Karnaprayag market on June 16

The standoff ended after three days on June 23 following the intervention of a Sikh delegation.

Later, on the night of June 25, a group of Nihang Sikhs forcibly entered Uttarakhand through the Kulhal border in the Dehradun district, which adjoins Himachal Pradesh, demanding the release of the arrested men. Officials managed to persuade them to return to Paonta Sahib.

The four arrested Nihang Sikhs were granted bail by a district and sessions court in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Sources said the email named several temples in Delhi and Uttarakhand, along with government offices, railway stations and police establishments, as potential targets. It also reportedly referred to certain political leaders, raising concern among security agencies.