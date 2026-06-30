Delhi EV policy to hit auto drivers' pockets: Unions

NEW DELHI: For thousands of auto-rickshaw drivers, the city’s new electric vehicle (EV) policy is not just about cleaner mobility; it could mean spending nearly Rs 80,000 more to purchase a vehicle, while navigating an ecosystem that many believe is not yet ready.

With a CNG auto currently costing around Rs 2.70 lakh and electric autos priced between Rs 3.24 lakh and Rs 3.50 lakh depending on the brand, transport unions fear the financial burden will fall squarely on drivers already operating on thin margins.

Rajinder Soni, general secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, said the government should first ensure adequate infrastructure before implementing such a policy.

“We have written to the government to urge the Supreme Court to get 50,000 more permits because currently SC has limited it to 1 lakh only. It will be a burden on the autowalas. The government is directly trying to mark them as poor.

We don’t even have adequate charging stations in the capital. In 1998, when a policy of CNG autos was framed, major chaos was witnessed as people struggled and fought to get CNG at stations; hopefully, similar situations will not be repeated at the charging stations.”

Worker organisations also questioned the economic impact of the transition, particularly on gig workers and those dependent on petrol or CNG vehicles for their livelihoods.