Key initiatives for women to be included in Budget, says Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said there will be major announcements for women and girls in Budget 2026-27 to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly later this month.

Attending the ‘Nari Utsav’ programme at Nirmal Chhaya Complex, she lauded women for their nation-building role and announced that the upcoming Budget to be presented on March 24 will include key initiatives for women and girls.

The CM reiterated her government’s commitment to the holistic empowerment of women and children, citing various schemes, including ‘Lakhpati Bitiya’ and ‘Pink Saheli’ smart cards for free bus travel for women.

Gupta said, “The Delhi government’s focus is not just on launching schemes but on ensuring their effective implementation so that benefits reach every needy individual.” She also inspected the Nirmal Chhaya complex, including the care home for women, Balika Grih and Bal Niketan, and enquired about facilities being provided to the occupants of these homes.

She also visited Sankalp Hub, where activities related to women’s safety, awareness and empowerment under Mission Shakti were showcased. At the SHG-run ‘Mahila Haat’, the chief minister reviewed local products and said women in Delhi will be provided employment and entrepreneurship opportunities through small group-based models.