Stories of Ladakh, Served Warm

There are days when Delhi feels like it is holding its breath. This March had begun in that mood. The sun arrived too early, too sharp, as though summer had skipped the courtesy of a gentle prelude. And then, almost theatrically, the skies softened. Rain fell. A calming wash that seemed to settle tempers and cool the city’s pulse. Across Delhi NCR, there was a collective exhale.

It was in this softened light that I found myself driving to Gurgaon, to The Kitchens, a sprawling, premium dining address that gathers multiple restaurants under one roof. Within it sits Anjeer, a space that feels deliberate in its sharpness. There is nothing excessive here. The design is clean, almost assertive, allowing the food to speak in a language that is rooted yet contemporary, without slipping into the easy crutch of fusion.

On this particular afternoon, however, the restaurant was not merely serving its own menu. It was playing host to something far more intimate. Kunzes Angmo, through her initiative Artisanal Alchemy, was presenting a two day pop up that traced the culinary memory of Ladakh. Not the Ladakh of postcards and itineraries, but the Ladakh of homes, kitchens, and inherited knowledge.

It struck me how often we reduce places to their most photographed versions. Ladakh, for many, exists as Pangong Lake or as a frame from a Bollywood film. Ask a casual traveller about its food, and the answer will almost certainly drift towards momos and thukpa, borrowed associations from Tibet that have, over time, blurred distinct identities.

“There is a misconception,” Kunzes told me as we settled in, “because of the racial, regional and cultural affinity. Ladakh is very different. While Tibet has been closed to the world for a long time, Ladakh has historically been a centre of trade. That is why you see far more diversity.”

Her dinners unfold as narratives rather than courses. Each dish arrives with context, with memory, with a sense of place. One learns not just what is being eaten, but why it exists at all. Ladakh, she reminds us, is a cold desert. Rainfall is negligible. Water is scarce, drawn carefully from glaciers. Winters are long, dark, and demanding. Food here is not indulgence. It is survival, ingenuity, and continuity.

She spoke of preservation techniques that stretch ingredients across seasons, of traditional ovens that anchor the Ladakhi kitchen, of a food system that has endured one of the harshest geographies on earth. And then, almost gently, she added, “Food is that medium for me to represent my community and region. When you break bread together, it brings strangers closer. You may not speak the same language, but you can still understand someone’s culture, identity, and history through what they share with you.”