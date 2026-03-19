Tahir Hussain seeks interim bail in 2020 Delhi riots

NEW DELHI: Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail on medical grounds in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots, also involving Umar Khalid and others.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai on Tuesday issued notice to prison authorities, seeking a response by Friday, when the plea will be heard. Hussain, in custody since April 6, 2020, has sought bail from March 20 to April 20 for surgery and post-operative care.

The court directed prison authorities to submit a report on his health condition and also issued notice to the prosecution. His regular bail plea was recently dismissed, with the court noting that allegations against him were prima facie true. The accused are booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.