Witnesses allege rescue lapses in Delhi building blaze, recall chaos

NEW DELHI: Locals at the Ram Chowk Market say they made frantic efforts to rescue the family members trapped in the raging fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in a four-storey building in southwest Delhi’s Palam area. However, their attempts to save them from the blaze, which was first noticed at around 6.30 am by a flower-seller, were of no avail.

Witness accounts have brought the fire department’s response under scrutiny, with several alleging that critical equipment failed to function at the crucial moment, forcing a delayed replacement. They believe that had the equipment worked in time, some lives might have been saved. Residents also raised concerns over the absence of safety measures at the site, claiming that no nets or cushioning were deployed below. As a result, those who attempted to escape by jumping fell directly onto the ground, injuring them badly.

Eyewitness also painted a grim picture of the conditions inside the building, while also raising serious questions about the rescue operation. Vimal, who was present on the spot, said the smoke was so dense and suffocating that visibility was nearly zero. “You couldn’t see anything at all. Even after locals and cops broke a portion of the wall by working together, it was impossible to step inside,” he said.

Indu Singh, a local resident, alleged that the initial hydraulic ladder brought by the fire department failed to function, further complicating rescue efforts. Recounting the harrowing moments, she recalled that two people were seen on the third-floor balcony, barely visible through thick, billowing smoke that kept intensifying. Firefighters sprayed water toward them in an attempt to shield them from the flames, but the ladder in place could only reach up to the second floor, leaving them without a safe escape route.