Arvind Kejriwal gets time till April 2 for reply on ED plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted time till April 2 to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others to respond to a plea by the Enforcement Directorate to expunge “unwarranted” remarks made against it by the trial court while discharging them in the liquor policy case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma expressed displeasure over the request for more time by the lawyers appearing for Kejriwal & other accused and said it would fix a date for final hearing in the matter during the next hearing on April 2.

“I do not know why you (accused) are not filing a reply. You should have filed a reply if you think you really needed to file a reply. They are only saying the judge should not have written something that he has written. By the second of April, you file your reply. Then we will fix a date for the final hearing,” Justice Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the ED’s counsel opposed the accused’s plea.